Holly and Courage

Holly

An introduction to Holly: She has done her duty as a mom … and now she needs a break and a place to call home.

I don’t think I have ever seen a more dedicated mother cat. Holly came to RESQCATS at 4-1/2 pounds and nursing eight kittens. She was the size of a 5-month-old kitten trying to care for her babies. Sadly, one was so compromised that she lost it, but she kept right on diligently caring for the seven others. None of them were that eager to wean from nursing to kitten food, so it took weeks to convince them to eat on their own.

Holly had a very bad day, and I was afraid we might lose her, but after many tests and supportive care, she was ready to continue being the wonderful mom that she has been. Her expenses were very high, but her adopter will be able to go home with all the results of blood work and tests that RESQCATS approved.

In addition to all the tests, she is also wormed, had her first FVRCP vaccination and is spayed and microchipped.

There are many words that describe her: elegant, gentle, quiet, loving, and determined are just a few. She is a unique tabby girl with the face of an Egyptian goddess cat. Her markings are beautiful but so is her soul.

RESQCATS would love to introduce you to Holly. She is here at RESQCATS and is open for appointments to approved adopters. Reach out on Facebook Messenger or comment to Jeffyne Telson or RESQCATS, call (805) 563-9424, or email us through our website: RESQCATS.org.

Courage

Courage is a 5-year-old neutered male Chihuahua mix who only weighs 12 pounds! He’s good with other dogs, cats, and kids!

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting King for adoption. For adoption inquiries, please call (805) 681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes, and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters.

To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work, go to K-9PALS.org, or call (805) 570-0415, or email info@k-9pals.org, or send mail to K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755, Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.