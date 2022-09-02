Hot Holiday Weekend Ahead in Santa Barbara County

The hot Labor Day weekend ahead will increase electricity demand as people flip on their air conditioning and also has fire departments in Santa Barbara County staffing up as the humidity drops and winds rise along the mountains and in the valleys.

The state’s electricity manager — the California Independent System Operator, or ISO — has called for voluntary electricity conservation, especially between 4 and 9 p.m., as the extra power provided by solar arrays start to dwindle. Setting AC units to 78 degrees, turning off unnecessary lights, and avoiding the use of major appliances or charging electric vehicles will help avoid power outages. Pre-cooling the house by setting thermostats to 72 degrees — and using washers, dryers, dishwashers, and cooktops — earlier in the day is also advised.

The county’s fire departments have prepped for wildfire emergencies and stationed strike teams in Gaviota, Goleta, and Santa Barbara starting Wednesday evening in anticipation of temperatures reaching into the 100s, low humidity levels, and sundowner winds breaching 35 miles per hour. Conditions hadn’t reached “red flag” levels but were close, said Captain Scott Safechuck of Santa Barbara County Fire. “This is a good time to pay attention to the weather and your environment,” Safechuck advised, “and to be in a ready state.” Preparations to make ahead of the threat of wildfire can be found at SBCFire.com‘s Ready, Set, Go! program.

The City of Santa Barbara has been a relative oasis from the heat, especially near the beach. However, even coastal areas could reach close to 100 degrees on Sunday, the National Weather Service warned today, forecasting Sunday to be the peak of the heat, which should diminish by Wednesday. That being said, nighttime temperatures were still in the 80s and 90s in the mountains and the valleys, and the winds blowing into the 20s and 30s through mountain passes and areas like Tepusquet.

