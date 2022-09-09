Shaun Tomson Named to Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Board of Directors

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA. September 8, 2022 – SBMM Board President Sigrid Toye has announced that Shaun Tomson of Montecito has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. The Museum’s staff and directors will continue working with Shaun, who has been involved with the Museum for several years and is committed to its youth education programs. About his appointment, Executive Director Greg Gorga said, “SBMM is excited to have Shaun join our Board of Directors. He brings his inspirational passion for surfing, empathy, and creativity to our museum and has already demonstrated a commitment to furthering the Museum’s mission and strategic plan goals.”

Shaun Tomson is a former World Surfing Champion and has been described as one of the 10 greatest surfers of all time and one of the most influential surfers of the century. He is an inductee in the US, Jewish, and South African Sports Halls of Fame and is a world renowned leadership mentor, entrepreneur, environmentalist, and best-selling author. As an entrepreneur, he founded two market leading, international surfing brands – Instinct in the ‘70s and Solitude in the ‘90s with his wife Carla; but his personal mission is to help individuals activate their own personal Code to create a more purposeful life.

In the wake of the tragic death of his 15-year-old son, Shaun developed the code method, a high impact, personal transformation program to activate the power of purpose to make positive decisions, and subsequently wrote the best-sellers Surfer’s Code, The Code -The Power of “I Will,” and the recently released #1 Amazon best-seller, The Surfer and the Sage. In June 2022, he and his co-author, Noah benShea, debuted The Surfer and the Sage at SBMM and spoke to a capacity audience about their experience with the book.Shaun also produced and co-wrote the award-winning documentary film Bustin’ Down the Door..

Shaun, who holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Natal, and a master’s degree in leadership from Northeastern University, is a keynote speaker for some of the world’s largest corporations, universities, and schools. He is also a former board member for Surfrider Foundation and the Santa Barbara Boys & Girls Club, and an ambassador for Boys to Men Mentoring.

Since 2000, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum has featured many artifacts and stories to share the history of the Santa Barbara Channel with more than 40,000 visitors annually and provides year-round experiential maritime history and marine science education for local youth. Featuring the impressive First-Order Fresnel Lighthouse Lens from Point Conception, SBMM’s current exhibits explore Geology of Oil in Santa Barbara Channel & Chumash Use of Asphaltum, the Honda Disaster, and Wives and Daughters: Keepers of the Light, and Whales Are Superheroes!

SBMM is located at the historic Santa Barbara Harbor at 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190, Santa Barbara, CA 93109. Visit sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 for details.