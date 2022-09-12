Police Investigate Armed Home Invasion in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Police detectives are investigating an armed burglary that occurred in broad daylight in the downtown area Sunday, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.

The home invasion was reported around noon on Sunday on Bath Street, between Islay and Pedregosa streets, where Ragsdale said “ several suspects entered an apartment with guns.” The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, and it is unknown at this time what exactly was taken from the apartment.

Detectives are “still working through a lot of the details on this incident,” he said, and the suspects have not been publicly identified or arrested as of Monday afternoon. The incident appears to be isolated, Ragsdale said, and “there does not seem to be a threat to members of the public.”

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.