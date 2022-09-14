Santa Barbara Airport Triennial Full-Scale Emergency Exercise: Live Exercise Scheduled for September 15, 2022

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) Triennial Full-Scale Emergency Exercise will take place this Thursday, September 15, 2022, between 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. north of the main Runway 7/25. Along with the increased emergency responder traffic, people traveling along Hollister Avenue between Aero Camino and Los Carneros during this time may see simulated smoke coming from the airfield area north of the main runway.

The purpose of the exercise is to give the airport, mutual aid partners and emergency responders the opportunity to train for a real aircraft emergency in a safe and controlled environment. This live exercise will be conducted in compliance with Federal Aviation Administration requirements.

Agencies participating in this year’s drill include:

City of Santa Barbara Airport, Fire, and Police Departments

City of Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Services

Santa Barbara County Fire, Sheriff, Coroner’s and Office of Emergency Services

Carpinteria, Montecito, and Summerland Fire Departments

Federal Aviation Administration

Transportation Security Administration

American Red Cross

American Medical Response

California Highway Patrol

United Airlines

Signature Flight Support

UCSB Campus Police

Easy Lift

MTD

Local students role-playing emergency “victim” volunteers

Local community members role-playing emergency “victim” volunteers

SBA is required to maintain an Airport Emergency Plan. This plan outlines the response procedures for Airport personnel and mutual aid partners that must effectively respond to and manage emergency situations that occur on Airport property. Federal law requires that this plan be tested with a mock full-scale aircraft emergency every thirty-six consecutive calendar months.