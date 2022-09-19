SDRI Celebrates 100 Years of Insulin at Gratitude Gala

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA (September 19, 2022) – Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) celebrated 100 years of insulin at the Gratitude Gala on September 10, 2022, at the Hilton Beachfront Resort in Santa Barbara. Dr. William Sansum, renowned diabetes specialist and SDRI’s founder, was the first U.S. physician to manufacture and administer insulin and saved millions of lives with his work in diabetes research.

This extraordinary accomplishment profoundly changed the landscape for those living with diabetes in 1922. SDRI has continued Dr. Sansum’s legacy in diabetes research and commemorated this centennial milestone with an oceanview cocktail reception, dinner, live auction, live music, and dancing. Gala musical performers included the Jackson Gillies Trio; Jineanne Coderre; and Downbeat LA. Andrew Firestone served as the Gala’s emcee and hosted the Gala live auction.

Emcee Andrew Firestone at this year’s Gratitude Gala. | Credit: Courtesy

SDRI is immensely grateful to The Paskin Family Foundation for their generosity in underwriting the Gratitude Gala. The Gala raised over $717,000 dollars with 100% of the proceeds being allocated to furthering SDRI’s mission of providing research, education, and care to the lives of people impacted by diabetes.

A special thank you to our Promise Sponsors: The Redman Family and Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree; and our Hope Sponsors: Brian and Kate Groat and Ontario International Airport.

“SDRI is profoundly grateful for the generosity and support of our community at the Gratitude Gala,” said Executive Director, Ellen Goodstein. “Not only was the Gratitude Gala a celebration of Dr. Sansum’s incredible legacy in diabetes research, but it was also an opportunity to share the groundbreaking work SDRI has accomplished, and continues to accomplish, to improve the health and lives of those impacted by diabetes both locally and globally.”

SDRI would like to extend a special thank you to the volunteers on the Event Committee, chaired by Wendy Thies Sell. The committee included: Judy Anticouni, Joan Arnold, Phil Carpenter, Deborah David, Katie DeWitt, Tamara Free, Deb Gibson, Connie Gillies, Amanda Girdler, Wes Hagen, Michael Karmelich, Alys Martinez, Krista Mastres, Christian Menard, Sherrill O’Neill, Michael Paskin, Sarah Paskin, and Natalie Rowe.

To learn more about the lifesaving work at SDRI, please visit sansum.org.