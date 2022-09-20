Dos Pueblos High School Culinary Arts Teacher Honored as 2022 Extraordinary Educator

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County’s “Extraordinary Educator” 2022 Award will be presented to Dos Pueblos High School Culinary Arts Teacher, Chef Terri Ingram October 1st 5-9 pm at the “11th Annual Hoedown” at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum. Each year the DSASBC recognizes an Extraordinary Educator for their outstanding work with individuals with Down syndrome and others with special needs in our community. Terri Ingram has been the Culinary Arts teacher at Dos Pueblos High School for 11 years and she is a master at inclusion. Chef Terri started a Coffee Cart and the SpEd Café at Dos Pueblos where students work on real life skills identified in their IEP’s along side their peers.

Chef Terri joins an amazing group of past “Extraordinary Educator” recipients – Goleta Union School District’s Adaptive PE Teacher Michael Galvan, El Camino School’s Linda Sparkuhl, Brandon School’s Jackie Zaida, Alpha Resource Center’s Amy Buesker, Special Education/Transition Teacher Cindy Rief, Goleta Valley Junior High School Special Education teacher Cameron Stewart, Brandon School’s Laura Herrera and Peabody Charter School’s Danelle Hurtdao. Join us as we award and honor this year’s winner, Terri Ingram, at our annual celebration of Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

This year’s event is sponsored by Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, Rio Vista Chevrolet & Children’s Hospital of Los Angels. Families, friends and supporters of the DSASBC celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness month. It will be an evening full of great BBQ dinner, dancing to live music from The Dusty Jugz (The Rincons), silent auction, tons of activities for the kids and more – a fun time is sure to be had by all. The event is from 5-9 pm Ticket prices are $15 adults & $5 kids – that includes dinner, dancin’ & activities. Tickets are available at www.dsasbc.org and at the door.