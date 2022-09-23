Anchovy, Holly, and Tankerbell

Anchovy

Credit: Courtesy

Anchovy is a great dog, social with people, and loves to play with other dogs. She’s about 1-year-old and 47 lbs. Anchovy is waiting for some wonderful person or family to make her the newest member of their family. Could that be you?

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Anchovy for adoption. For adoption inquiries, please call (805) 681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes, and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County.

K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work, go to K-9PALS.org, call (805) 570-0415, email info@k-9pals.org, or send mail to K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755, Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Holly

Credit: Courtesy

IT’S TIME FOR HOLLY TO FIND HER VERY OWN PLACE TO CALL A FOREVER HOME.

This sweet mother cat gave birth to eight kittens. She lost one but has dedicated the last months to caring for each of the seven remaining kittens!

In the history of RESQCATS, I have never seen such a dedicated mother cat. She weighed only 4 1/2 pounds when she arrived in mid-July, and while she had a rough go there, she pulled through and has been good ever since.

Holly is now up to over six pounds and still needs to put on some weight, but as her kittens get adopted, that will happen.

She looks like an Egyptian Sphinx cat with her narrow face, magnificent large eyes, slender body and spots. I suspect there is some Bengal somewhere in her DNA. I can just imagine her sitting outside of King Tut’s tomb guarding it … that is the regal look she has.

Holly can best be described as gentle, loving, dedicated, and she has a sweet soul and disposition.

She has had extensive blood work and urinalysis along with a fecal exam. She is vaccinated, wormed, spayed, and microchipped. That all adds up to being ready to find a home.

She is at RESQCATS and we would love to introduce Holly to you. Reach out on Facebook Messenger (Jeffyne Telson or RESQCATS). Or call (805) 452-4185. Or send us an email through the website: RESQCATS.org.

And remember, many of you have adopted kittens … but moms need homes, too!

Tankerbell

Credit: Courtesy

Hi there, I’m Tankerbell! I’m a very happy-go-lucky 5-year-old bulldog/pitbull mix, and I’m ready to find a home. I love snuggles, cuddles, kisses – basically every form of attention. I will need to be the only animal in the home as a princess like myself likes to keep all the love. I am a big foodie which has made my training fly by. I already know how to sit, lie down, and smile! I do have some scars here and there from my younger years, but that just goes to show how resilient my breed is! Are you ready to give me the home I’ve been waiting for? Apply for me at syvhumane.org.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.