Sky, Shimmer, Shine, and Kenya

Sky

Credit: Courtesy

Sky would love to explore the world with you!

This darling 5-year-old Boxer is a sweet girl with a taste for adventure. Sky is a high-energy girl who would be happiest in an active home. She has lived with children before and seems to enjoy their company.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Cat and kitten walk-in adoption hours are Friday through Sunday from 12-4 p.m.. All other services are by appointment-only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777.

Shimmer & Shine

Credit: Courtesy

These two lovely female bunnies are Shimmer, who is the white and light brown dutch, and Shine, who is her apricot-colored BFF! Notice how nicely color-coordinated they are for the fall season. Shimmer and Shine get along so well together and also have excellent litter habits. If you’re looking for a sweet and fun pair to brighten your life, then come meet Shimmer & Shine!

Kenya

Credit: Courtesy

This little lady is a lionhead mix who is winning the hearts of all who lay eyes on her. She is small, sweet-tempered, and easy to handle. Kenya is also a very tidy girl with her litter habits. Wouldn’t you love to ruffle the fluff that covers her ears and face? Come meet this soft fluffball of a bunny, and cupid will do the rest!

Come see these sweet bunnies in action at BUNS: 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, M-F from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appt. Visit bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.

