Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Identifies Suspect in Santa Ynez Homicide

[Update by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office on October 9, 2022]

REQUEST FOR PUBLIC ASSISTANCE – HOMICIDE SUSPECT IDENTITY AND POSSIBLE ASSOCIATED VEHICLE DESCRIPTION

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez area. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 3:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an unknown type of emergency. When deputies arrived, they found an adult male victim. The suspect, who fled prior to deputies’ arrival, was identified and deputies began searching the area. Fire and medics responded to treat the victim who was beyond life saving measures and was declared deceased at the scene.

Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris





Sheriff’s detectives are releasing the identity of the suspect, along with a recent booking photo, a possible vehicle description, and a request for public assistance if they spot either. Detectives have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris from Lancaster. He is described as a white male, 5’11” tall, 190 pounds, with light brown hair, and blue eyes.

Several hours after the murder, it was discovered that a vehicle, a blue 2014 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with California license plate 7GJW053, was stolen from a residence in the area where the murder occurred. Based on the proximity, detectives believe Svane-Morris stole the Chrysler minivan after committing the murder. The Chrysler minivan pictured is similar to the stolen vehicle and not the actual stolen vehicle.

The suspect should be considered dangerous, and we are asking anyone who sees the suspect or the vehicle to immediately call 911 and do not approach or attempt to contact.

[Original press release by the Sheriff’s Office on October 8, 2022]

SHERIFF’S OFFICE INVESTIGATING SUSPECTED HOMICIDE IN SANTA YNEZ

