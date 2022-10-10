Camper Vehicle Fire Causes Backup on Southbound 101 in Ventura

A camper vehicle that caught fire on the southbound 101 in Ventura just north of Emma Wood State Beach shut down lanes and caused major traffic delays Monday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 12:45 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol (CHP), on the righthand shoulder of the freeway near the popular surf spot. Nearby vegetation also caught fire and the resulting smoke stopped traffic, according to CHP.

News Channel 3-12 reports that the driver told CHP he pulled over after noticing the tires of the camper he was trailing were on fire. He separated his truck from the camper, which became fully engulfed in the flames.

The number 3 lane was still closed as of late Friday afternoon, according to CHP and CalTrans.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.