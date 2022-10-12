Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) Program Honors 17 Graduates for Achievements by Housing Authority on October 17th at 5 PM in Presidio Springs

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, Oct. 12, 2022 – This year, the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) is honoring 17 Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) Program graduates on October 17, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the Presidio Springs community room located at 721 Laguna Street.

The Family Self Sufficiency Program (FSS) is a voluntary five (5) year program in which an Individual Training and Services Plan is developed with each participant to design a clear path of specific goals and objectives in order to achieve living wage employment and gain economic self-sufficiency. It is available to families who are part of the Section 8 Housing program.

During the program, participating families are required to sign a Contract of Participation with HACSB that outlines the services to be provided and the obligations required during participation. Throughout the five year contract, the FSS case manager monitors a participant’s progress and assists the participant by providing referrals and services so they may successfully complete each level on their journey to self-sufficiency.

FSS participants receive supportive services during their participation in FSS ranging from financial coaching, credit counseling, career and entrepreneurship services, and homeownership counseling. To honor the graduates, HACSB conducts a yearly FSS Graduation to recognize them for their accomplishments, completing their goals and graduating from FSS.

This year, the 17 graduates collectively increased the earned income in their households by $339,301 and collected an aggregate total of $229,889 in escrow savings. The escrow account is a financial incentive the FSS participants accumulate during their participation in FSS and it’s the result of the increases in their earned income. Three out of the 17 families are off of Section 8.

Out of the 17 graduates, one graduate, Delia Anguiano became a homeowner. Another graduate, Lisa Tejeda, whose goal was to open her own catering business, Tacos Alegria, was successful in her ventures and will be catering the event.

During the graduation, graduates will share their unique life stories and their insights on how they benefited from FSS and the section 8 program as they receive their award recognitions. There will be a commemorative cake cutting afterwards, and a picture booth to end the night.

Members of the FSS Program Coordinating Committee such as WEV, County of SB, HACSB Commissioners and local representative’s Eric Friedman’s office will also be in attendance this year handing out the FSS Awards during the preceding ceremony.

The FSS program currently has 135 participants and is supported by both Housing Authority staff and the FSS Program Coordinating Committee, comprised of a network of 23 local businesses/service providers including Family Service Agency, Workforce Resource Center, American Riviera Bank, Department of Rehabilitation, SBCC School of Continued Education, Union Bank, World Financial Group, Girls Inc, Women’s Economic Ventures, CommUnify, Spherion and Transition House. The Committee offers program vision and coordination, streamlines access to services in life-skills, workforce training, financial literacy workshops, academic counseling, vocational rehabilitation, family counseling, and job placement.

The event will be held October 17, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the Presidio Springs Community room located at 721 Laguna Street. To learn more about FSS, please visit https://hacsb.org/family-self-sufficiency/

About Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara is a local public agency created for the purpose of providing safe, decent, and quality affordable housing and supportive services to eligible persons with limited incomes, through a variety of federal, state, local and private resources. Since 1969, the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has developed and/or secured over 4,000 units of affordable rental housing for Santa Barbara through a variety of federal, state, local and private funding sources. Please visit the website at http://hacsb.org/.