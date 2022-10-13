Appalling Racism in Los Angeles

We at Future Leaders of America are appalled by the racist statements and abhorrent actions made by members of the Los Angeles City Council and the L.A. County Federation of Labor president. Anti-Black, anti-Indigenous, and anti-LGBTQIA+ sentiments have no place in our society, especially in institutions representing our communities. These individuals should be held accountable for their actions and resign immediately.

While actions like these work to divide us, now is the time to come together and build solidarity amongst communities of color and hold those in office accountable. When we hear hate speech in any form, we must stand up and challenge it and lead by example, no matter how difficult it may be.

For over 40 years, Future Leaders of America has dedicated its mission to Latinx youth leadership development. As such, we are committed to combating anti-Blackness and anti-Indigenous sentiments within our own communities and to fight toward systemic change that enables our communities to thrive.

~ ~ ~

En Future Leaders of America estamos consternados por las declaraciones racistas y las acciones abominables realizadas por los miembros del Concejo Municipal de Los Ángeles y el presidente de la Federación Laboral del Condado de Los Ángeles. Los sentimientos anti-negritud, anti-indígenas y anti-LGBTQIA+ no tienen cabida en nuestra sociedad, especialmente en las instituciones que representan a nuestras comunidades. Estas personas deben rendir cuentas por sus acciones y renunciar de inmediato.

Si bien acciones como estas funcionan para dividirnos, ahora es el momento de unirnos y construir solidaridad entre todas las comunidades de color y responsabilizar a quienes están en a cargo. Cuando escuchamos un discurso de odio en cualquier forma, debemos levantarnos y desafiarlo y predicar con el ejemplo, sin importar lo difícil que sea.

Durante más de 40 años, Future Leaders of America ha dedicado su misión al desarrollo liderazgo de jóvenes latinxs. Como tal, estamos comprometidos a combatir los sentimientos anti-negristas y anti-indígenas dentro de nuestras propias comunidades y a luchar por un cambio sistémico que permita que nuestras comunidades prosperen.