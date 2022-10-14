County Legislative Platform for 2023 -Public Input Is Welcome

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara Legislative Program Committee has drafted a 2023 platform of prioritized legislative principles, specific issues, projects and programs that warrant targeted advocacy, funding requests, and/or legislation by the County. Public review and input on the 2023 draft Legislative Platform is welcome prior to October 21, 2022. The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to review the 2023 Legislative Platform on November 7, 2022.

Established in 1991, the Legislative Program Committee is an advisory body to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. A dynamic program of County sponsored legislative actions is developed and tracked by the Committee with the assistance of county departments and legislative advocates in Washington, DC and Sacramento. The Committee meets almost monthly and public comment is welcome. Each year, the Committee drafts a proposed Legislative Platform that is recommended to the Board of Supervisors for subsequent review and approval.

Once the Legislative Platform is adopted by the Board, a variety of advocacy strategies are used to advance the identified principles and Legislative Platform Planks. Pending legislation of interest to Santa Barbara County is tracked and updates of the status are provided continuously by legislative advocates to the Legislative Program Committee and the Board of Supervisors.

The draft platform is available on the County Executive Office website: https://content.civicplus.com/api/assets/c06145a6-f918-4794-b393-a87c4455bea9?cache=1800

If you wish to provide input on the legislative platform, please contact Jasmine McGinty by email or by phone at 805-448-4028.