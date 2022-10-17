All Booked | New Releases by Loved Authors

This edition of All Booked was originally emailed to subscribers on October 11, 2022. To receive our literary newsletter in your inbox, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

To me, October is the best time of the year. Not only is it the start to the “weekend of the year” (as I like to call October, November, and December), but it also means bookstores are overflowing with new releases. September is a big month for publishing, which means that by the time October rolls around, a lot of my most anticipated releases for the year are out on shelves. This year, a lot of authors whom I’ve read from before (and loved) have just released new books, and I want to share these titles with you. I included a broad range of genres, so hopefully there is something for everyone. Below I have listed the new release, as well as the other books I’ve read by that author.

I am a big believer in going into a book knowing as little as possible. I try not to read too much of the synopses or reviews, since most of them over-share. My pitches below are short and sweet just for that reason.

Sayaka Murata came out with a short story collection. I am usually not a fan of short story collections, but since reading and obsessing over Out There by Kate Folk, I’ve decided to revisit them. I absolutely loved Murata’s previous book Convenience Store Woman, which was also an Indy Book Club pick in 2021. Murata is known for her short stories in Japan, so I’m excited to pick up Life Ceremony and see what it’s all about.

You have probably seen Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng all over the place. Ng is one of those authors who has written only a handful of books, but they have all been hits. I doubt this one will be any different. Ng brings us into a dystopian America where books are banned and internet searches are censored. This story centers around family, love, loss, and ultimately the power of a mother’s love. This book just hit shelves last week, and it’s already receiving rave reviews.

Earlier this year, I read Ashley Winstead’s In My Dreams I Hold A Knife, a thriller focused around a group of friends reuniting 20 years later to uncover the mystery of the murder of their friend. I loved it. But then again, I love almost all thrillers with a group of friends, multiple POVs, and set 20 years after a traumatic event. This latest release by Winstead, I’m picking up solely based on my enjoyment of her previous book. The plot of The Last Housewife doesn’t intrigue me, mainly because it’s about a cult, but there is a podcast and I’m a sucker for those in books. I’m excited to read more from Winstead and I’m hoping she delivers.

What new releases are you most excited to pick up in the next few months? If you have any recommendations for me, email me at emily@independent.com and let me know! I’m always looking for more books and would love to hear from you.

