A Designer from an Artistic Family

Name: Jill Critelli

Title: Production Designer

Tell us a bit about yourself. Where’d you grow up, how long have you been in S.B., etc.? Born and raised L.A., Glendale specifically. I’ve been back and forth from S.B. for about 10 years and finally was able to make it my permanent home in 2020.

What got you into design? Why do you enjoy it? What previous experience do you have? I grew up in an artistic family of performers, so I’ve been active in the arts and design field forever, but I do remember getting my first film camera at the age of 10, and that had a lasting effect on me. I attended a couple of art schools for undergrad and have a master’s in leadership, so over time, I’ve melded the two working professionally in the not-for-profit arts marketing sector. I’m constantly creating and making work and hustling to show my portfolio around the S.B. area. I love the art and design process; there is nothing more satisfying than working endlessly on a project and then seeing it all come to fruition. In the same vein, just this month, I completed the design for my partner’s first literary work, a memoir titled Lemons and Ladybugs, which is out now on Amazon Kindle and will be available in print in the next couple weeks.

What do you do for fun outside of work? I’m always hopping around town to look, see, and enjoy all the awesomeness that Santa Barbara has to offer. I love hitting up the S.B. Bowl for a concert and eating some poke tacos from East Beach Tacos. My time is usually dedicated to making new artwork. Additionally, my partner, Mike, and I have a weekly radio show on KCSB-FM called The Old Millennials. When I do have some free time, I try to spend it traveling and visiting family.

