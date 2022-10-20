Storied Montecito Estate

Built on six steep acres, this three-year project by local builders Giffin & Crane overcame considerable site constraints primarily because of intricately coordinated teamwork between the owners, site managers, and dozens of subcontractors. Along the way, it became a prime example of Santa Barbara custom homebuilding.

“Aside from the complexity of the site and the fact that we were challenged to build one of the most ornate homes of our careers, [we also] managed the clients’ expectations by providing great service and great communication . . . and delivering an excellent product in the end,” remembers company cofounder Geoff Crane. “The home itself is a beautiful statement and truly a testament to all of the talent available to us here in Santa Barbara.”

The two-story Montecito villa covered 5,700 square feet with three bedrooms, three baths, five fireplaces, a wood-paneled library, a wine room, and the owners’ collection of paintings, artifacts, and classical statuary.

Architecture by Peter Becker; construction by Giffin & Crane; interiors by Rosie Feinberg; and landscape architecture by Robert E. Truskowski. All photographs by Jim Bartsch.

Credit: Jim Bartsch

Credit: Jim Bartsch

Credit: Jim Bartsch

Credit: Jim Bartsch

