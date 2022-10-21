Isla Vista Community Services District Is Gearing Up for Halloween

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is supporting community partners through a Halloween grant program to create a safe and fun Halloween weekend in Isla Vista. The criteria to host an event include being open to the public, family-friendly, and promoting a positive, safe, and healthy environment. The goal is to provide an array of events to draw people away from private parties and provide a safe space to have a fun Halloween. All pop-up events will follow Santa Barbara County’s festival ordinance.

IVCSD is hosting a Spooky Spectacular event at the Isla Vista Community Center on October 28th from 3-10pm. The event will include games, hay rides, Halloween crafts, a photo booth, a silent disco, and costume contests. A children’s costume contest will be held at 5pm with prizes and an adult costume contest at 6pm with a grand prize of $1000. The community is invited to participate in the costume contest as individuals or groups. The event will conclude with an Ecstatic Dance and DJ from 8-10pm.

This year’s Halloween grantees include St. George Youth Center, Isla Vista Recreation and Park District, Santa Barbara Hillel, and Isla Vista Food Co-Op. A total of $10,000 in funds were distributed on a first come first serve basis. St. George Youth Center is hosting a haunted house event on October 28th from 6-9pm. This event is catered toward guests of all ages and everyone will receive a goodie bag filled with Halloween memorabilia and literature promoting a safe Halloween weekend.

The Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District (IVRPD) will host a Haunted Pumpkin Patch from October 29-31 from 7-11pm nightly at Anisq’Oyo’ Park. In celebration of their 50th anniversary, residents and community members can enjoy an immersive theatrical experience with live-action storytellers, film screenings, a Halloween Street Carnival, a silent disco and a live Thriller flash mob performance by World Dance for Humanity. The Isla Vista Food Co-op will also have a “spooky spin-the-wheel” table with prizes to pass out to participants.

These are safe alternative events that allow families, students, and residents to enjoy the Halloween holiday. Pop-up events funded by IVCSD’s grant program are featured in the District’s outreach campaign for Halloween. This includes a door hanger for every household and social media promotion. In addition to Halloween events, the door hanger will include health and safety resources available in Isla Vista. More information can be found on IVCSD’s website.

In an effort to support Isla Vista residents during the Halloween weekend, the Isla Vista Safety Stations will have extended hours from 6pm-2am on Friday and Saturday. Safety Stations provide a space for people to request a safety escort, phone charging, get water, and a safe place to rest. IVCSD is committed to working with community partners to create a more positive atmosphere in Isla Vista during Halloween.

“Isla Vista residents are taking the lead to continue to keep Halloween weekend safe, local, and healthy. These Halloween events and programming are key to creating a healthy environment in our community,” said Spencer Brandt, IVCSD Board President.