Carbajal Cries Foul on Congressional Progressive Caucus’s Call to Negotiate with Putin

Congressmember Salud Carbajal reportedly reached out directly to leading members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus to express his disagreement with the letter they submitted Monday to President Joe Biden, urging him to initiate direct negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in hopes of negotiating a settlement to the war in Ukraine. Since the letter went out, members of the Caucus withdrew that letter, explaining it had been a clerical mistake and sent without knowledge of caucus members. Carbajal is not a member of that caucus, but said it was the right call to retract the letter. Only the people of Ukraine can say how and when the war should be ended, Carbajal argued in a written statement. The Ukrainian people, he stated, need to be empowered “to bring an end to this war on their own terms,” Carbajal said.

