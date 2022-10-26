Goleta Halloween Parking Permit Program Begins Friday, October 28

The City would like to remind community members that its Halloween parking permit program for parts of Western Goleta is this weekend. The temporary permit-only on-street parking program was put in place to ease the impacts felt by residents in Goleta neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista. Parking restrictions are for Friday and Saturday nights when most partygoers are expected to be in the area:

7:00 p.m. Friday, October 28 to 7:00 a.m. Saturday, October 29; and

7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 29 to 7:00 a.m. Sunday, October 30

Parking permits have been mailed to the Goleta neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista: University 1 and University 2 neighborhoods, including the Cannon Green Condominium complex. The boundaries are: Cannon Green Drive to the west, Hollister Avenue to the north, Storke Road to the east and Whittier Drive to the south. If you live in this area and have not received a parking permit, please contact the City of Goleta Neighborhood Services Department by phone at (805) 961-7554 or via email to lmendoza-vera@cityofgoleta.org to make arrangements for a replacement.

The parking permits are required to be taped to the inside of the vehicle’s driver’s side window during the restricted hours. Signage is posted on the streets to remind drivers, and electronic message boards are at several entrances to the University 1 and 2 neighborhoods. Vehicles not displaying the appropriate permit will be subject to ticketing and/or towing.

The overnight parking restrictions will not affect those visiting Girsh Park over Halloween weekend.

For more information on the City’s temporary parking permit program, including a map of the affected area and frequently asked questions, go to http://tinyurl.com/halloweenparking.