Locals-Only Halloween Happenings Planned for Isla Vista

This story first appeared at UCSB’s The Current.

Aiming for another safe and home-based Halloween weekend, UC Santa Barbara has partnered with its students and with the broader community to develop an array of rules, regulations, safety enhancement and alternative events from Oct. 28 – Nov. 1.

The Recreation Center, starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, will host Hallowheels, offering roller skating, pumpkin painting, silent disco, photo booth, costume contests, e-sports, free food and candy, a spooky movie, s’mores, cornhole and more. The event is a collaboration of the Department of Recreation, Health & Wellness, Life of the Party, Gauchos for Recovery, and Woodstock’s Pizza. The Associated Students Program Board will present its popular students-only concert event, Delirium, Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Thunderdome.

Off campus, the Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is sponsoring a host of events throughout the weekend, including a carnival, a costume contest, and a haunted house, movies in the park and trick-or-treating around “The Loop.” In addition, Isla Vista Safety Stations will have extended hours, from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District (IVRPD), celebrating its 50th anniversary as an independent special park district, is sponsoring a haunted pumpkin patch and other activities in Anisq’Oyo’ Park from 7–11 p.m. nightly on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

All events are designed to make Halloween a locals-only occasion. The campus continues to team on these efforts with myriad community partners, including IVCSD, IVRPD, IVFP, the City of Goleta and Santa Barbara County.

As in past years, no overnight guests are allowed in any of UC Santa Barbara residence halls or in university-owned apartments (except Family Student Housing) from 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 to 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

Campus officials have worked diligently to develop a parking plan to help ensure the safety of the campus community — students, faculty, staff and others who are authorized to use campus facilities — during the Halloween weekend. Additional measures will be put in place to discourage unauthorized use of campus parking facilities to gain access to Isla Vista during Halloween.

Effective Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, the campus will be closed to overnight visitor parking. Campus checkpoints will be set up beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, and will continue as needed throughout the weekend in order to provide safety and security to the campus. Unauthorized vehicles will be denied access without prior approval.

In order to park on campus overnight on the dates identified above, all vehicles must be registered with valid “Reserved”, ”A”, “B”, “C”, “H”, or an Annual “Night & Weekend” ePermit.

Short-term ePermits, including Daily, 15-Day Night & Weekend, and Visitor permits issued from the TPS Permit Portal, Permit Dispensers, and ParkMobile will expire at midnight, Friday and again at midnight Saturday. These permits are not valid for overnight parking. Unauthorized vehicles parked overnight on campus are subject to a $300 citation and having the vehicle impounded at the owner’s expense. The enhanced parking restrictions will cease between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for normal business on campus.

As in previous years, a number of campus parking locations are subject to closure and access will be limited to support enhanced safety and security measures.

In addition to parking lot closures, traffic in and around the campus will be impacted. Access to El Colegio Road and/or Isla Vista may be closed for safety reasons if deemed necessary by law enforcement. If roads are closed, proof of residency may be required to enter. Certain roads in Isla Vista may be barricaded and closed to vehicular traffic.

The festival ordinance prohibiting amplified music at residences will be in place from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day between Thursday, Oct. 27, and Monday, Oct. 31.

Fencing will be in place only around the dirt parking area south of Phelps Road in Goleta, in conjunction with the City of Goleta’s permit-only parking program. Out-of-town visitors will not be permitted to park overnight in local neighborhoods; cars parked in violation will be towed.

