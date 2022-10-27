Ben, Carter, Cinnabun, Olwen, and Niner

Ben, Carter & Cinnabun

This trio of young male Guinea pigs are less than 2 months old and SO cute! They would be happy to go home all together or, if you have a single male who would like a companion, then one of these youngsters might be the perfect new friend. Experienced BUNS volunteers will assist in introducing them to see if there is a match!

Olwen

This handsome, gentle boy has been at BUNS for over 677 days! He arrived as a baby with several siblings who have all been adopted. This is sad and surprising because Olwen is a sweet, easygoing, and fun little fellow. He was briefly adopted and loved but returned due to human allergies to hay. The humans said he was a perfect bunny with perfect litter habits and were heartbroken to bring him back. But maybe Olwen was meant to go home with YOU!

Come see these and many other cuties at BUNS: 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, M-F from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Visit bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.

Niner

Niner wants you to know that he loves you.

This handsome 2-year-old pit bull/ labrador retriever mix really means it too! In fact, spending time with people is one of Niner’s favorite things to do. He is a silly and wiggly dog who enjoys making friends, going for walks, and playing with toys.

Niner gets along with pretty much everyone, including children and other dogs.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Cat and kitten walk-in adoption hours are Friday through Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. All other services are by appointment-only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777.

