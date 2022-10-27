Scary Decor & School Success

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on October 23, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up independent.com/newsletters.

Two years ago, I visited a home off the 154 in the Trout Club community for my Make Myself at Home column. As I drove down the winding street, I was greeted by the bucolic sight of neighborhood kids out decorating for Halloween. I was charmed before I even reached the house. My musings, timely for the current season, are here.

Credit: Kaitlin Green

This year, Home Page reader Pamela reached out to tell me about a home that her daughter and son-in-law have on the market in Painted Cave. Hearing Pamela wax poetic about the house and its setting, and then reading the details, I was transported to that Halloween visit in the neighboring community across the highway. Check out 2788 Alta Drive for your opportunity to live in tranquility between Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley.

Credit: Courtesy

Closer to home, my friend Jenn sent me some pics of some spooktacular houses in her Santa Barbara neighborhood. Lest you think that these bony residents are always just lazing around, she also caught evidence of their sporty side:

Credit: Rafael Bautista

With the summer weather we’ve been having lately, I think they’ve got the right idea. Don’t forget: Send me pics of your neighborhood’s spookiest houses. We’ve got one more week of October to revel in the gory decor!

Credit: Rafael Bautista

I was delighted to represent the Independent at Village Properties’ Teacher’s Fund reveal and get-together this week. The mighty team behind this year’s Teacher’s Fund Supplies Drive, shown above, was able to report that in this, their twentieth year of supporting local schools, they surpassed the fundraising mark of more than $2 million. It’s never too late to donate; details here.

Credit: Jessie Sessions

It is too late, however, to join the accidentally matching red and white “costumes” that Brianna Johnson, Alyssa Jones, and I wore at the party. Both Bri and Alyssa helped organize this year’s drive; I just happened to wear the right colors!



Don’t worry; we’ll have plenty of opportunities to dress up next week! Enjoy your Sunday; thanks for stopping by.

