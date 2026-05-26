This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on May 24, 2026. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Buying my house felt like a dream come true. And, in all honesty, it was a little terrifying, too. I wasn’t sure I could pull it off on my own, but with the help of professionals I trusted, plus a wonderful tribe of friends and family to calm my nerves and talk me through the scary moments, I did. Homeownership still keeps me up at night at times (plumbing! flooding! a new roof?!), but it’s also my haven, my comfort zone, Scout’s favorite playground, and yes, my happy place. So when I read Austin Lampson’s Mortgage Minute column for this week’s issue, I knew I wanted to share it. She tells us that in 2025, twice as many single women bought homes as single men. Sisters are doing it. Yes, taking a leap can feel daunting, whether it’s buying a house or something different. But sometimes, the things that scare us most turn out to be the dreams come true. Whatever scary step you’re contemplating, dream big and give it a shot.

This weekend always feels like Santa Barbara’s unofficial kickoff to summer — because it’s I Madonnari time! One of the city’s most joyful traditions transforms the grounds of the Mission into a colorful patchwork of chalk masterpieces, with artists spending the weekend on hands and knees creating works that are equal parts talent, patience, and magic. Beyond the artwork, visitors enjoy food, music, and a celebration of community that supports the non-profit Children’s Creative Project, which brings arts education programs into classrooms throughout the county. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and tomorrow. So grab a hat, head to the Mission, and prepare to be charmed.

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Gavin Palmer, Virtour Media

When my friend Joanne moved into the San Antonio Creek neighborhood a few years ago, I loved the rural feeling of her place. Secluded, yet only ten minutes from the hustle of downtown. But it wasn’t until a few months later when I visited at sunset that I experienced the real magic: The changing colors of the mountains, and the softening ocean views while the birds chirped in the dimming twilight. Those magic moments can be your tranquil reality at 1008 San Antonio Creek Road, a luxurious home on three-quarters of an acre in this quiet enclave. The kitchen is stunning, the marble bathrooms feel like a spa. In fact, the whole place, inside and out, feels like a tranquil luxury resort. With four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, and did I mention the pool? Lucky you — it’s open today so you can experience it yourself. Listed at $4,750,000. Visit Chase Enright from 2-4 p.m. today.



TODAY’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:

Credit: Gavin Palmer, Virtour Media

Looking like an impressive Colonial-style icon, living like an upstairs-downstairs duplex, and located just one block off of State Street, this listing at 15 West Padre Street has something for everyone. The downstairs unit is three bedrooms and two baths; while upstairs has two bedrooms, one bath, plus a sunroom. Both boast large living rooms, fireplaces, bay windows, formal dining rooms, breakfast nooks, built-ins, and other period details. Listed by Marie Sue Parsons and Stephanie Young at $2,325,000. Visit Marie Sue today from 1-3 p.m.



THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES:

Visit these or some of the many other open houses around town today: They’re all listed here.



THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:

If you haven’t picked up your print copy yet, here’s the digital flip-through issue: We’ve got baseball on the front and tons of real estate info in the back. Check out all the happenings on this beautiful holiday weekend. Thanks for reading, and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!