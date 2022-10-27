Support for Roseanne Crawford

I have known Rosanne Crawford for 24 years; in fact, she was the first person I met when we moved back to Santa Barbara, through her nanny service, “Childtime.”

She has exactly what you want in any policy maker. She would be an outstanding asset to any legislative board in California. She has a remarkable ability to sift through the weeds and grasp the essence of an issue. She has been active for three decades in following local education and civic issues. Rosanne and her husband raised a son and a daughter who attended Roosevelt, Santa Barbara Junior High, and Santa Barbara High School, did very well, and went on to first-rate universities and professional careers. Rosanne was one of the core group of parents that drove the Rebuilt Roosevelt Capital Campaign years ago. Before that, the school was all portables, except for the multi-purpose room and the library.

Rosanne has a brilliant right-brain mind. She will ask the hard questions. She is an independent, courageous thinker. She was raised in a bilingual household, speaking Spanish and English.

Rosanne believes that the literacy outcomes in Santa Barbara County, especially for the Spanish-speaking community, are unacceptable, where more than 50 percent of the students who graduate from Santa Barbara county high schools are not proficient in reading. The incumbent board is just “fine” with these outcomes. This is a dismal record, not something to boast of.

Rosanne offers concrete solutions. Rosanne will work to create a program that will serve as a “soft power” model to promote literacy outcomes within the 20-plus districts the County Board of Education oversees. She will encourage a phonics-based approach, a proven method for success. The County Board of Education does in fact have broad powers to establish this kind of a program, which Rosanne will champion.

The Crawfords are now the grandparents of two, deeply rooted in the community’s past and future.

Rosanne Crawford has worked right alongside me in my neighborhood school advocacy since our children were tiny; we’ve never given up our advocacy on that issue. She is a treasure of a kind human being, with vision and persistence, and she is always the voice of reason. She is tough as nails, and she makes no apology for it.

I am so proud to join with the Coalition for Neighborhood Schools in endorsing Rosanne Crawford for Santa Barbara County Board of Education Trustee Area 1. I hope you will join us in voting for her for positive change in educational literacy outcomes throughout Santa Barbara County.