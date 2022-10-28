Save 7-Eleven

I work at the 7-Eleven off of Patterson and Hollister but was told recently that our store is due to close in December along with a few other stores in town. My coworkers and I have started an online petition but also a signature petition in store that has gotten a lot of attention. Almost every customer has expressed that they don’t want our store to close.

We serve many working people in the community, especially being across from Goleta hospital and other medical centers. Please help us keep our store and our jobs! All of us enjoy working here with the community and need this job to continue living in S.B.