Goleta to Narrow Hollister Avenue with Paint

Despite the concern of many letter writers that reducing Hollister Avenue from four to two lanes would produce a “nightmare,” the Goleta City Council approved the interim striping proposal on Thursday night unanimously, to applause from the speakers who attended in support. The concept to slow vehicle traffic through Old Town and increase safety and bicycle traffic has long been in the works as a tree-planting and hard-scape altering project. Fiscal realities and other upcoming construction work resulted in the “interim” idea to simply paint lines in the street to engineer a single vehicle and bike lane in each direction, a center median, and back-in angled parking on the north side. Parking remains parallel on the south side, and both sides are restricted to 90 minutes of free parking. The cost is currently $1.18 million, and painting should begin in summer 2023.

Project Will Slow Traffic and Add Bike Lanes in Old Town

