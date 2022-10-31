Monkeypox Second-Dose Vaccine Clinic in Santa Barbara County

Pacific Pride Foundation is holding a Second Dose Monkeypox Clinic at its offices in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria in the coming days. Individuals who received the first vaccine must wait 28 days for their second dose, and then they should get the second as soon after that as possible. Pacific Pride’s press release states there’s no need to start the series again if a long interval lapses between the first and second doses. The medication is limited in availability, and priority is given to people — ages 18 and over only — who meet eligibility requirements set by the state, generally based on exposure.

The clinic in Santa Maria takes place on Wednesday, November 2, 2-5 p.m., at 105 North Lincoln Street. In Santa Barbara, the clinic is on Monday, November 7, 2-5 p.m., at 608 Anacapa Street, Suite A. For more on monkeypox, visit Pacific Pride at pacificpridefoundation.org/mpx/.

According to the County of Santa Barbara, 17 confirmed cases have occurred countywide. Symptoms include fever, aches, and swollen lymph nodes, and also the pimply or blistery rash that appears on places of contact, including the mouth and genital area. Spread occurs person-to-person, through secretions, and from contact with contaminated clothing or bedding.

