More Like This

In regard to this week’s “ Living Experiment on State Street ,” Ventura has a nice solution. In the harbor they have posted signs at both ends of their boardwalk to read, “Please walk your ride,” with nice pictures of skateboards, bicycles, and roller skates. Anyone who can ride those things can certainly walk. Obviously wheelchairs would be an exception.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.