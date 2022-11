More Like This

California decriminalizes “safe” jaywalking. Talk about a bad idea. Why not reduce the fine and re-train officers to not target the homeless and ethnic minorities? It’s already the Wild West for pedestrians, with people stressed by the pandemic driving more dangerously. And safe maneuvering will be hard for drivers as more people cross the middle of the street. Let’s not open the state up for more preventable tragedies.

