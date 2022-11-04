Nina, Lance, and Bernie

Nina

This beautiful, playful, lovable 4-month-old German Shepherd/Doberman/Rottweiler mix will make a wonderful family member. She loves going to her foster human siblings’ soccer games, and is so well-behaved. Nina is very smart and eager to please. She knows basic commands, sleeps in her crate all night, and knows to go potty outside. She is great with kids and other dogs. Her favorite pastimes are exploring the yard and giving puppy kisses.

Lance

This handsome 3-month-old Rottweiler/Lab/Pit/Catahoula with his gorgeous brindle coat will be a big boy with an even bigger heart! He is a little shy, but loves being a part of the group and wants to be where the action is. He has a playful personality, but is also a big cuddle bug. He is going to be a great adventure buddy for a very lucky family.

Bernie

Bernie loves people. He is friendly with dogs of all sizes and currently in a foster home with a medium-sized dog. He is not reactive to small animals, does not have any resource guarding, is house-trained, and sleeps through the night. He’s about 10 years old, 90 lbs. and in very good health.

Bernie is waiting for some wonderful person or family to make him the newest member of their family. Could that be you?

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Bernie for adoption. For adoption inquiries, please call (805) 681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes, and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior training, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work, go to K-9PALS.org, call (805) 570-0415, email info@k-9pals.org, or send mail to K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

