Isla Vista Tames Illicit Halloween Revelry

During Isla Vista’s Halloween weekend, Del Playa Drive, usually bustling with excitable undergrads on weekend nights, was quiet and still after several safety ordinances were instituted to prevent the infamous Halloween revelry of I.V.’s past. The quiet weekend saw only five arrests Friday through Sunday, and three citations compared to more than 200 in 2013, for instance.

Photo by Brian Greenblatt/Dark Matter Photography

Though some students had left Isla Vista during the weekend to avoid the bleak party scene, the Isla Vista Parks and Recreation District (IVRPD) and UCSB’s Associated Students both put on events that were packed in places and varied.

The “Spooky Spectacular” drew students, families, and children, according to the IVRPD. An estimated 5,700 passports were stamped by attendees throughout different parts of the Haunted Pumpkin Patch, the largest event they assembled. Occupying I.V.’s Anisq’oyo’ Park, the patch featured Lucidity’s colorful theatricals, along with offerings from other key partners, in the evenings Saturday through Monday. Oracle’s Underworld, which contained the Oracle’s booth and both the Thriller dance mob and a silent disco, was popular, as was the afternoon Asphalt Carnival, with a ferris wheel, carnival games, and a photobooth.

Pegeen Soutar, chair of IVRPD, explained that although they had held this event last year as well, this one exceeded their expectations. “[We’re] not quite sure how to top it again,” she said. IVRPD confirmed that they will bring back an iteration of the Haunted Pumpkin Patch for next Halloween.

Soutar highlighted the fashion show and the silent disco as two particularly exciting events. “This is what Isla Vista needs. Something to celebrate Halloween in a fun, cross-cultural, and safe way,” she said.

Meanwhile on campus, UCSB’s Associated Students held their annual Delirium concert for students on Saturday night. This year’s concert was headlined by hip hop artist Isaiah Rashad along with opener binki. Delirium saw a turnout of approximately 1,500 attendees, said A.S. Program Board’s Commissioner Emily Kocis over email. The concert was meant to provide “alternative programming for the historically infamous Halloween weekend in Isla Vista,” she stated.

“Delirium’s aim in [doing so] is primarily to offer fun, safe spaces for music-lovers and concert-goers alike,” wrote Kocis.