Teenage Girl Injured in Monday Shooting in Carpinteria

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a shooting that occurred Monday in Carpinteria that has left a teenage girl with moderate injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to an area hospital on Monday around 6:40 p.m. to investigate a report of “a report of a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to an extremity,” according to statement released Tuesday by Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick. During their investigation, deputies discovered the victim had been shot near the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue, which extends from the Casa Del Sol Motel to just past the Motel 6. The victim is expected to recover.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, but so far no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the case can contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division by calling (805) 681-4150. To make an anonymous tip, call (805) 681-4171 or visit SBSheriff.org.