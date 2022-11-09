Michelin Guide Adds New Central Coast Restaurants

The renowned Michelin Guide, which is considered a bible for food-lovers, today added nine restaurants from the greater Central Coast area to its “New” list. A total of 37 establishments were added across California, which the guide started covering more cohesively in 2019.

Three of them are from Santa Barbara County: Peasants Feast in Solvang, AMA Sushi in Montecito’s Rosewood Miramar Resort, and Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos, whose sister restaurant, Bell’s in Los Alamos, was awarded a coveted Michelin star in 2021.

Joining them from the adjacent tri-county region are: The Dutchess in Ojai; Ember in Arroyo Grande; Nate’s on Marsh in San Luis Obispo; and The Hatch, In Bloom, and Les Petites Canailles, all in Paso Robles.

Though being put on the list is short of winning a Michelin star, it tends to indicate that these restaurants are now in the running for that recognition. This year’s new stars will be announced on December 9 at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

Here is what the Michelin Guide said about each of these restaurants, and click here for a full list of the 37 new California additions.

AMA Sushi (Montecito): It’s worth going all in on the omakase to sample the chef’s artistry, which begins with a trinity of bites from soba noodles and fried eggplant to sesame tofu.

Bar Le Côte (Los Olivos): Slide in to one of the booths or banquettes and settle in for a meal that is an ode to the sea and is best enjoyed with shared plates.

The Dutchess (Ojai): This quirky concept features a bakery/cafe by day and a trendy Burmese restaurant by night. Come hungry, as this heartfelt menu is brimming with snacks, salads, curries and large plates designed for sharing.

Ember (Arroyo Grande): Its inviting industrial-rustic interior is the perfect setting for their heartfelt and down-to-earth cooking. You’ll likely never tire of the contemporary menu filled with comforting favorites.

The Hatch (Paso Robles): It’s all hail to the bird at The Hatch. This downtown Paso Robles restaurant reveres the rotisserie and roasted chicken is indeed the must order.

in bloom (Paso Robles): Executive Chef Kenny Seliger and Executive Sous Chef Ron Frazier take the now-classic Californian menu and give it a clever update (sweet parsnip cannoli, anyone?) at in bloom. Their cooking is confident, and their dishes really come alive.

Les Petites Canailles (Paso Robles): Meals begin with a warm gougère before moving on to a selection of hearty appetizers. The menu features several entrées, though most eyes land on the perfectly cooked steaks.

Nate’s on Marsh (San Luis Obispo): Nate Long is the consummate host and the service is exceptionally warm, though it certainly doesn’t hurt that the menu is loaded with classics and riffs on favorites that will have you coming back for more.

peasants FEAST (Solvang): It may seem impossible to be even more charming than its Solvang surroundings, but peasants FEAST doubles down, and delivers. This daytime-only café from Michael and Sarah Cherney spotlights the seasons on its sandwich-driven menu.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.