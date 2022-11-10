SBIFF Brings ‘Mini Festival’ to Santa Barbara’s Riviera Theatre Nov. 12-20

Autumn is that time of year when the clocks fall back, the temperatures drop, the sweaters come out, and so do many of the most anticipated movies of the year! Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Cinema Society has a stellar calendar of films and filmmakers coming to town in the next couple of weeks. It’s really like its own little mini film festival at the Riviera Theatre, including screenings, followed by Q&As with the key players — all of which are open to the public for just $20 per film.

Here’s the schedule:

Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’

| Credit: Netflix

A Piece of Sky

Q&A with Director Michael Koch and Actress Michèle Brand

Saturday, November 12 at 10:30 a.m.

Bardo

Q&A with Co-Writer, Producer, Editor, and Director Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Saturday, November 12 at 5 p.m.

Pinocchio

Q&A with Director Guillermo del Toro

Sunday, November 13 at 10:15 a.m.

Thirteen Lives (Free Screening)

Q&A with Production Designer Molly Hughes, Supervising Sound Editors Oliver Tarney & Rachel Tate, Editor James Wilcox, and Composer Benjamin Wallfisch

Monday, November 14 at 7 p.m.

The Son

Q&A with Writer/Director Florian Zeller and Actress Laura Dern

Tuesday, November 15 at 7 p.m.

RRR

Q&A with Writer/Director S. S. Rajamouli

Wednesday, November 16 at 6 p.m.

’The Son’ | Credit: Sony Pictures Classics

Close

Q&A with Writer/Director Lukas Dhont

Thursday, November 17 at 7 p.m.

She Said

Q&A with Director Maria Schrader

Friday, November 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Woman Talking

Q&A with Cinematographer Luc Montpellier, Production Designer Peter Cosco, Costume Designer Quita Alfred, and Editor Chris Donaldson

Saturday, November 19 at 11 a.m.

Armageddon Time

Q&A with Writer/Director/Producer James Gray and Actor Jeremy Strong

Sunday, November 20 at 10 a.m.

The Good Nurse

Q&A with Actor Eddie Redmayne and Actor Tobias Lindholm

Sunday, November 20 at 5 p.m.

Limited seating is available, and tickets can be purchased in advance at sbiffriviera.com. Cinema Society Members are seated first and do NOT need tickets.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.