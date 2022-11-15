SBART Press Luncheon: Misa Paiau and Kiala Haas Receive Athlete of the Week Awards

After leading Bishop Diego football to a quarterfinal victory over previously unbeaten El Modena. Running back/linebacker Misa Paiu received the SBART male Athlete of the Week award.

Paiua rushed for 114 yards on ten carries, intercepted a pass and blocked a field goal late in the fourth quarter in a 31-21 victory.

“Misa is an example of a great student athlete. He is very humble, respectful towards everybody and he does very well in the classroom,” said Bishop Diego assistant coach Steve Robles. “On the offensive side he is in the {running back} rotation with Qu’Ran Gossett and they are like thunder and lightning. He is a strong runner. He’s a very good downhill runner. He catches the ball out of the backfield really well and is just a very gifted athlete.”

Kiala Haas San Marcos Cross Country.

The San Marcos High cross country team has improved mightily over the course of the season and no one has embodied that development like Kiala Haas, who was named the SBART female Athlete of the week.

Haas finished 9th in her heat, helping the Royals qualify for the CIF Finals in Division 3.

SBCC Football Wins Outright American Pacific League Title

For the first time since 1991 the SBCC football team claimed an outright Conference title. The Vaqueros defeated Santa Monica 65-27 extending their program record winning streak to nine games.

The Vaqueros will be hosting a bowl game on a day/time that is to be determined.

“I have been here 17 years and this is the most fun I’ve had. This is the best team I’ve coached,” said SBCC coach Craig Moropoulos. “They are just high character guys.”

Moropoulos brought with him cornerback Lamar Campbell, who returned an interception 20 yards for a score and running back Cameron Woolsey, rushed for two touchdowns and caught another.

SBCC Women’s Water Polo

The Vaqueros defeated Fullerton 11-6 in the SoCal semifinal to qualify for the state tournament. In the final against Orange Coast College SBCC lost 10-9.

“The goal of the weekend was to qualify for state,” said SBCC athletic director Ladeane Hantsen reading a statement from coach Brian Roth. “We get one more week to be together. We have a very special group of young women who will go on to impact the world in positive ways.”

Two Vaqueros signed National Letters of intent to four-year universities this week as Ava Dunleavy signed with UCSB and Emily Lopez signed with Cal Baptist.

UCSB Men’s and Women’s Basketball

Both the UCSB men’s and women’s basketball teams improved to 2-0 on the young season.

The men’s team defeated San Francisco State 75-59 in their home opener and Fresno State 61-54 at a neutral site.

The UCSB women’s team defeated Santa Clara 73-61 on the road and Pepperdine 71-63 at home.

