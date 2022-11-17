Skimming Devices Found in Lompoc Bank ATMs

Lompoc Police are advising Bank of America customers to check their bank accounts closely after two skimming devices were discovered in ATMs at a Lompoc bank this week.

On Wednesday, November 16, bank officials informed the Lompoc Police Department that two skimming devices had been found in their on-site ATMs at the Bank of America located at 1409 North H Street, Suite 110, in Lompoc. Lompoc Police officers were dispatched to the scene and collected the devices. An investigation is ongoing, but Lompoc Police say they don’t know how long the skimmers were in the ATMs or who may have been affected.

A skimmer is a small, virtually undetectable device inserted into the card slot of an ATM machine or point of payment. Once someone inserts their card into the slot, the device “skims” the strip on the back of the card, collecting account information embedded in the magnetic strip. Simultaneously, a hidden camera aimed at the PIN pad captures the victim’s security PIN. The suspects who planted the device will retrieve it within a few days, then download the information and clone the debit card information onto a blank debit card. Lompoc Police did not indicate if a hidden camera was used in this instance.

If you believe your account may be compromised, Lompoc Police advise calling and alerting the bank and requesting a new card.

Lompoc Police have warned the public to be wary of the potential of skimming devices being placed on ATMs, gas pumps, and other mechanisms that could lead to bank or credit card information being stolen. The department suggests checking the area where you insert your card and reporting any possible problems with the machine to its owner or to the non-emergency Lompoc PD dispatch number at (805) 736-2341.

In August and September 2021, the Santa Barbara Police Department discovered numerous skimming devices on Bank of America ATMs across Santa Barbara following dozens of reports of unauthorized withdrawals totaling more than $50,000. The debit cards affected in that case were primarily California Employment Development Department cards, which typically don’t have EMV security chips. SBPD detectives believed a four-person team was responsible in that case.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.