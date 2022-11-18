Mikey, Lulu, and Edward

Mikey

Communication issues can ruin a relationship. Thankfully, communication is one of Mikey’s strengths.

Mikey is a social and friendly 2-year-old kitty who really loves to talk! He is a friendly boy with a winning personality and a strong desire to spend time with human friends. Mikey has stomach issues, so he will need regular veterinary care and a prescribed diet. To help this sweet boy find the home he deserves, Santa Barbara Humane will provide one year of free medical care at our clinics and one year of Mikey’s special food for his adopter.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Cat and kitten walk-in adoption hours are Friday through Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. All other services are by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777.

Lulu

This medium-large bunny is a beautiful harlequin mix, as shown by her colorful coat. She sadly lost her bonded sister and then her home, so she is very ready to be a spoiled “only-bun” or maybe meet another nice bunny to bond with. She is spayed and available to meet your single female or male who is looking for love!

Edward

This fine young adult Guinea pig is friendly, confident, and smart. When visitors at BUNS are hand-feeding greens, Edward overcomes the natural shyness of many Guinea pigs and comes right up to ask for his share! He is gentle and loves the comfort of a nice lap to sit in or arms to snuggle into. Edward is all that one could wish for in a Guinea pig!

Come see Lulu, Edward, and many other cuties at BUNS: 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, M-F from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Visit bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org for more info.

