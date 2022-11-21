Four Santa Barbara YFL Players Participate in East Versus West All Star Game

Four Santa Barbara YFL players were selected to participate in the East versus West All Star game on Saturday, November 19.

The four boys selected to be on the West team by Gold Cast YFL were Mateo Williams, Lucas Blessing, Burik Rios and Remi Boykin.

The West Coast team took a 14-12 halftime lead, but surrendered a late touchdown to the East coast team to suffer an 18-14 defeat.

The four Santa Barbara players were selected out of hundreds of potential players and performed admirably representing Santa Barbara.