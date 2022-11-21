Sports

Four Santa Barbara YFL Players Participate in East Versus West All Star Game

Mateo WIlliams , Lucas Blessing, Burik Rios, Remi Boykin Represent Santa Barbara YFL at All Star Game

#9 Mateo WIlliams, #33 Lucas Blessing, #10 Burik Rios, and #11 Remi Boykin. | Credit: Courtesy
By Victor Bryant
Mon Nov 21, 2022 | 3:58pm

Four Santa Barbara YFL players were selected to participate in the East versus West All Star game on Saturday, November 19.

The four boys selected to be on the West team by Gold Cast YFL were  Mateo Williams, Lucas Blessing, Burik Rios and Remi Boykin.

The West Coast team took a 14-12 halftime lead, but surrendered a late touchdown to the East coast team to suffer an 18-14 defeat.

The four Santa Barbara players were selected out of hundreds of potential players and performed admirably representing Santa Barbara. 

West team Photo Credit: Courtesy

Tue Nov 22, 2022 | 02:49am
