The Great Holiday Giveaway: Lazy Acres

By
Thu Dec 01, 2022 | 12:01am

Enter below for a chance to win the prize from Lazy Acres.

Giveaway is open from December 1 – 14. Winners will be notified via email by Thursday, December 15.

Prize Description: Founded in Santa Barbara in 1991, Lazy Acres Natural Market is dedicated to our local communities and strives to provide a marketplace for anyone who loves to live healthy and eat well. Enter to win a $100 gift card to Lazy Acres.

To enter the other Great Holiday Giveaways, visit the Great Holiday Giveaway Landing page.

Thu Dec 01, 2022 | 08:13am
https://www.independent.com/2022/12/01/the-great-holiday-giveaway-lazy-acres/

Indy Staff

