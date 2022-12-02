Yoko, Bernie, Bambi, and Grizwald

Yoko

Credit: Courtesy

Yoko is a 2-year-old short-haired gray female cat. She may come across as anti-social, but a little bit of sweet talk will have her rolling, purring, and kneading. This playful young kitty is looking for someone who understands the feline dialect and can share in pleasant conversations.

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at (805) 683-3368.

Bernadette (Bernie)

Credit: Courtesy

This special gal is looking for a home where she is the only dog and where the human is home a majority of the time.

Bernie is a 1 to 2-year-old Chi mix who was found wandering the streets, very malnourished and very pregnant. She gave birth to 5 puppies shortly after arriving at the rescue, but sadly only two survived. She was a good mama, very protective and nurturing, but now that her pups are old enough to find homes, she deserves her chance at her best life.

We don’t know what traumas she has survived, but there definitely were some. She is very skittish and slow to accept new environments and situations, but once she acclimates, she is very loving and playful. She seeks out attention and love. She will make the perfect companion for someone who may be alone. She just needs someone to take a chance on her and show her love and patience.

Bambi

Credit: Courtesy

This 2-year-old beagle is a happy, friendly, curious fella who loves exploring. Although he is an adult, he still displays puppy antics, but is smart and is learning basic commands. He is a good boy who just wants to find his family and live a good life.

Please visit our website at sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster-based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable, loving homes.

To donate, please visit sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or send mail to Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118.

Grizwald

Credit: Courtesy

My name is Grizwald, Grizzly, or Griz for short. I’m a 5-year-old Dutch Shepherd mix and I’m ready to find a home of my own! I’m a big boy, but I promise I’m all love and kisses. I love being with my people all day and would prefer a home where someone is with me most hours of the day as I get a little nervous when my people leave.

Could I be the one for you? Stop by and meet me at 111 Commerce Drive, Buellton, CA, 93427 or check out syvhumane.org.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.