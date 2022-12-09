Carla, Rollo, Mr Fuzz, and Maximus

Carla & Rollo

Credit: Courtesy

Here are two gorgeous velveteen lop sisters. Their fur is indescribably soft, and they are the most social, friendly, busy pair we have at the shelter. Here is the catch — they are young and, like toddlers of the human species, they’re “into everything!” So if you want to be endlessly entertained and exercised trying to keep up with their fearless explorations and adventures, then this is the pair for you!

Mr. Fuzz

Credit: Courtesy

This good-sized male Guinea pig has the most luxurious, swirly, cream and white coat. He is by nature relaxed and easy to handle. Mr. Fuzz is also quite confident that he is worthy of love, snuggles, veggies, and treats. Someone will be very lucky when they take Mr. Fuzz home with them!

Come see Carla & Rollo, Mr. Fuzz, and many other cuties at BUNS: 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, M-F from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Visit bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org for more info.

Maximus

Credit: Courtesy

This handsome 12-year-old German Shepherd/Labrador Retriever is a loyal and loving boy who would be so happy to be your dog. Maximus is an attentive dog who would happily greet you at the front door with a wagging tail and a soft stuffy toy in his mouth.

Maximus has enough love to fill your entire heart. As such, he would prefer to be your one and only and would thrive as the only animal in a home.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Cat and kitten walk-in adoption hours are Friday through Sunday from 12-4 p.m. All other services are by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777.

