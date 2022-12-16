Chumash Casino Resort’s Project Pink Raises $12K for Ridley-Tree Cancer Center

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA YNEZ, CA, December 16, 2022 — The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians presented the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center with a donation of more than $12,000 Thursday morning to help the nonprofit with breast cancer research and treatment. The donation is part of the Chumash Casino Resort’s annual Project Pink campaign, which is in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Throughout the month of October, the resort sold pink-colored snacks, sweets, specialty desserts and drinks in its various eateries, with a portion of the proceeds going toward the campaign. This year’s sales totaled $6,331, and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation matched that amount, dollar for dollar, resulting in a $12,662 donation to Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.

“We are so grateful to the Chumash Casino Resort and its employees for a successful Project Pink campaign and are honored to receive this financial gift,” shared Matt Baumann, DBA, MBA, Vice President of Oncology, Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. “These funds will allow us to become even more equipped during a challenging season as we advance breast cancer research and treatment, improving survival and quality of life for thousands of patients. We consider it a privilege to serve those facing a cancer diagnosis and are deeply touched when members of our community recognize this commitment and offer their support.”

The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, which is the main fundraising arm for Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, is dedicated to ensuring superior care for all residents of Santa Barbara County, regardless of means.

“We commend the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians for their yearly commitment to the care of breast cancer patients from Santa Barbara County and beyond through their Project Pink campaign,” said Lori Willis, Executive Director for the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara. “These proceeds will be put right to work to support Ridley-Tree Cancer Center’s programs and services which are essential to the treatment of breast cancer.”

October’s Project Pink campaign was led by a team of imaginative chefs who recreated the familiar lineup of Project Pink sweets and debuted an assortment of new ones. The newest items making their debut for this year’s campaign included cherry matcha cake, pink velvet whoopie pie and pistachio rosewater tart.

“Year after year, our hardworking Food and Beverage team demonstrates its dedication to shedding light on breast cancer awareness,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We are proud to see these much-needed funds go toward improving the survival and quality of life of patients in Santa Barbara County.”

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer risks and the value of screening and early detection, while also raising funds for cancer research.

The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, located in Santa Barbara and Solvang, focuses on being a regional destination for oncology services that ranks among the best major treatment centers, ensuring they deliver superior care to their patients, close to home, regardless of the means to pay.

For more information on the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, including how to donate, please visit https://cfsb.org/giving-to-cfsb/give-now/.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $25 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving. To find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs, visit www.santaynezchumash.org.