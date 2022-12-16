Teo and Toby

Teo

Credit: Courtesy

Teo is a wonderful K-9 companion who is friendly with people and other dogs. He is a neutered male Husky mix who is about 2 years old and 54 lbs. He loves long walks, the dog park, the beach, puppuccinos, and running on a leash alongside a bike. He would really love to be in his new and forever home for the holidays and for the rest of his life. Teo is just waiting for the right person or family to come to meet him and be his new best friend. Could that be you?

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Teo for adoption. For adoption inquiries, please call (805) 681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes, and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work, go to K-9PALS.org, or (805) 570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Toby, Toe-Beans, Mr. Tobias

Credit: Courtesy

Our long-timer Toby has many nicknames in his new foster home, but Toby wasn’t always his name.

Herman… Heifer… These are all the different names I’ve had throughout my 6 years of life. I’ve had multiple people adopt me, I’ve even lived with other dogs, but unfortunately my owners’ home situation hasn’t always worked out, and I had to come back to the shelter. I feel like the foster kid who is bounced from home to home.

This time when I get adopted, I would really like some stability in my life. Someone who won’t return me, no matter what. Someone who will go to the ends of the earth for me. Someone who will care for me until I’m old and gray. I’m friendly with dogs, kids, and people. I’ve even been around cats without incident. I just cannot be in a home with farm animals; things like goats or horses.

My foster mom said I’m the easiest dog she’s ever fostered. That I am indeed house-trained, and I even bark when someone comes to the door. Overall, I’m just a big cuddle bug who loves watching TV and hanging out! I would love to have a home to spend the holidays with you.

Interested in Toby? Give us a call at (805) 688-8224 today to learn more!

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.