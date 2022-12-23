Nataliya, Bruno, and Layla

Nataliya

Credit: Courtesy

Nataliya is a 5-year-old short-haired calico cat. She showed up at a local vet hospital with a broken leg. The leg is now healed, and she’s looking for a home where she can run around and spread holiday cheer.

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at (805) 683-3368.

Bruno

Credit: Courtesy

Bruno is a special guy! This 2-year-old Beagle is so loving and eager to please. He is an attention seeker and very affectionate. He loves meeting new people and is playful with other dogs. He will make a great companion. He just wants to be a part of the pack.

Layla

Credit: Courtesy

This beautiful little lady with a calm personality is a 2-year-old Yorkie mix who just wants to fit in. She can be a bit anxious and startles easily, but she loves napping on the couch and being near her human. She would do well in a home with mature children or adults only, where she does not spend much time alone.

Please visit our website at sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster-based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable, loving homes.

To donate, please visit sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or send mail to Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118.

