Tiger, Gus, and Pearl

Tiger

Here is one handsome, active, and sociable bunny boy. He’s a medium-large harlequin / Dutch mix, which makes for a fun and affectionate rabbit. Unlike his name, Tiger is not fierce. He is more like Tigger from Winnie the Pooh. He ended up at BUNS after his elderly owner passed away, but Tiger has so much life to live and share with the lucky adopter who finds him first!

Gus

If you’re looking for a sweet-tempered, gentleman Guinea pig, then Gus is your guy! He’s a handsome, tri-colored American breed. His bond with another male broke, through no fault of his own as he’s not a dominant personality, so Gus might make a good buddy for your single male. Or he would be happy to be a spoiled and pampered only-piggie too.

Come meet Tiger, Gus, and many other cuties at BUNS: 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, M-F from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Visit bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.

Pearl

Here’s a pearl of wisdom from a sweet 1-year-old adoptable kitty named Pearl: Take time to do what makes your soul happy.

So what, you may ask, makes Pearl’s soul happy? Well, long and luxurious naps, for one. Being brushed is another. And lots of gentle pets on the head and chin. Pearl is a mellow girl with a sweet disposition, but she isn’t afraid to let you know what she does and does not like. She hopes to find a home without young children where she can ponder the meaning of life and enjoy plenty of cuddles on her own terms.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Cat and kitten walk-in adoption hours are Friday through Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. All other services are by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777.

