Sunny, Ace, and Latte

Stormy

Credit: Courtesy

Stormy approaches each and every single day with an unbridled sense of joy.

Every morning, this 1-year-old Boxer mix greets Santa Barbara Humane staff with a new toy in her mouth, eager to get the day started with some playtime. Stormy is an active girl who is happiest when she is moving. She absolutely adores spending time around people, especially when they are willing to play with her.

Because Stormy loves attention, she would be happiest as the only animal in a home.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Cat and kitten walk-in adoption hours are Friday through Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. All other services are by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at sbhumane.org or call (805) 964-4777.

Latte

Credit: Courtesy

This velveteen lop is a young male with loads of personality and sweetness. He is a “people bunny” who loves attention and is very active, exploring and interacting happily with humans and cats. He’s probably great with dogs too as he’s fearless about meeting and greeting others. He is also covered in velvet-soft fur, making it impossible to resist petting and snuggling him. Like all rabbits at BUNS, Latte is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped prior to adoption.

Ace

Credit: Courtesy

Every day is a fabulous hair day for Ace, this super cute male Abyssinian Guinea pig. He is shy until getting to know you. It doesn’t take long for him to relax and enjoy your company to the fullest. He has been happily bonded with another male before so would make a good companion for your single male. (Call or email for an appointment to do a play date!) Or, if you want a single boy to adore, then just bring yourself to BUNS to meet him and others.

Come see Latte, Ace, and many other cuties at BUNS: 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Monday through Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Visit bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org for more info.

