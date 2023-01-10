Santa Barbara County Public Schools Set to Reopen Wednesday Following Closures Due to Major Storm

[Updated: Jan. 10, 2023, 8 p.m.]

Most Santa Barbara County public schools are set to reopen on Wednesday, January 11, following Monday’s torrential downpour and Tuesday’s related school closures countywide.

All 20 Santa Barbara County public school districts were closed on Tuesday due to extreme storm conditions, road closures, and flooding, following class cancellations at some school districts on Monday afternoon as rainfall battered the county.

All shelter-in-place and evacuation orders were lifted for Santa Barbara County as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, but staff, students, and parents may still experience delays in their commutes due to road closures from flooding and debris.

“We understand that many of our community members are still being impacted by the remnants of this storm; please reach out if you need help,” Santa Barbara’s Unified School District said on Tuesday. “Buses may be late, delayed, or unavailable tomorrow. If you are able to drive your child to school, please do so.”

Although weather and road conditions are improving, officials are advising residents to check for road condition updates with CHP and Caltrans for the latest information, and to be aware of loose and falling rocks, minor landslides, wet road conditions, and downed trees and lines.

Cuyama schools will continue to stay closed Wednesday due Highway 166’s likely remaining closed until the morning, which would impede student transportation to school, according to an update from the County Education Office on Tuesday evening. Santa Maria Joint Union High School District students return on Thursday, January 12, due to a previously scheduled staff workday on Wednesday.

Many private schools are also set to reopen tomorrow, but families should check in with their individual schools for updates.

Residents who have been displaced due to this storm and are in temporary housing can send SBUSD a note to askthesuperintendent@sbunified.org to be connected with resources.

