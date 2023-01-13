Gabby and Shadow

Gabby

Credit: Courtesy

“Smart, silly, and intuitive are three words that describe me. I’m a 3-year-old Plott Hound mix.”

Gabby is full of energy but also full of love. She doesn’t bark but is a great watch dog. She bonds closely with her people and tries to protect them, so a quiet home with no children would be best suited for her.

Her foster says that she would make a great agility dog. She loves direction and to please her people. Gabby loves the water, and a doggy pool in the summer is a MUST! I bet she is loving all this rain we are getting! Gabby needs a strong leader/couple who could take her for hikes, beach trips, car rides and more. Gabby is ready to meet you and will even come with some training sessions to help guide her into a forever home.

If you’re interested in meeting Gabby, please email us at info@syvhumane.org so we can coordinate with her foster family.

Shadow

Credit: Courtesy

Shadow is a German Shepherd mix, about 5 years old and 78 pounds. He is social with people and gets along well with other dogs, walks well on leash, loves to play with toys, and will carry two at a time in his mouth! Shadow is waiting for the right person or family to adopt him and be his best friend for life. Could that be you?

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Shadow for adoption. For adoption inquiries, please call (805) 681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work, go to K-9PALS.org, call (805) 570-0415, email info@k-9pals.org, or send mail to K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755, Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

