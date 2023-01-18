Girls’ Basketball Roundup: San Marcos Knocks Off Oxnard Now Tied for First Place

The San Marcos High girls basketball team defeated first-place Oxnard 61-57 in a crucial Channel League contest on Tuesday night at the Thunderhut.

Michelle Arellanes finished with a game-high 20 points and Mia Martinez-Tomatis chipped in 15 points to lead the Royals. Mariia Shytkova scored eight of her 12 points in the second half.

With the victory San Marcos improves to 14-6 overall and 5-2 in Channel League play. The Royals are now tied with Oxnard and Pacifica atop the league standings.

Buena, 42; Santa Barbara 25

The Dons got 12 points from Jazz Gordon on 4-of-5 shooting from the field and Dayzia Mendoza finished with nine points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Santa Barbara hung tough early trailing 14-12 after the first quarter and 26-20 at halftime, but struggled offensively in the second half scoring just five points.

Foothill Tech 49; Bishop Diego 30

The visiting Dragons gave Bishop Diego its first Tri-Valley League loss of the season.

The Cardinals are 18-3 overall this season and 2-1 in Tri-Valley League play.

Dos Pueblos, 57; Rio Mesa, 50

Justine Katz scored 28 points and Dos Pueblos improved to 8-12 overall and 3-4 in Channel League play.

Lauren Robles added eleven points and Carly Letendre chipped in eight points and eleven rebounds.